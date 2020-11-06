Now, Haryana farmers gear up for protest in front of CM’s Karnal residence on Nov 9

Farmers thrash paddy at Shahpur village of Raipur Rani. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

AFTER BLOCKING highways over the Centre’s farm laws, farmer organisations in Haryana are now gearing up to stage a protest near the residence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Karnal on November 9.

Last month, the farmers had staged a protest in front of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala at Sirsa.

Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sanghrash Samiti working group members Yogendra Yadav, Satyawan and Prem Singh Gehlawat said the farmers will “gherao” the residence of CM at Karnal. Yogendra Yadav, who had led the farmers protest in front of Dushyant’s residence, told The Indian Express Friday that he will join the protesters at Karnal too.

A farmer leader from Hisar, Vikas Sisar, said they have started contacting farmers for Karnal protest despite the fact that they are busy in the ongoing wheat sowing season and harvesting of cotton and paddy. According to Sisar, the farmers had blocked roads in Hisar district at three locations on Thursday.

In the next couple of days, the agitating farmers will hold several functions. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) led by Gurnam Singh Chaduni will hold a meeting with its workers at Kurukshetra on November 12 while the farmers will hold a Lok Panchayat at Sirsa on November 16. For the past one month, farmers have been sitting on a dharna at Sirsa. They will hold a conference at Fatehabad on November 21.

A ‘Delhi March’ is scheduled from November 26. “Farmers will sit near the roads if police try to stop them,” said a farmer leader. However, the protesters have not finalised the mode of transport even as few organisations plan to move to Delhi on their tractor-trolleys. Some of the organisations are even mulling the possibility of a ‘paidal march’. A farmer leader said, “If such a decision is taken, then the tractor-trolleys will accompany them to carry their food and other material because we don’t know for how long this stir may continue.”

