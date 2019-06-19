Now, drivers need not be Class 8 pass to get a transport licence

The government has decided to do away with the rule that currently requires every driver of a transport vehicle to be a Class 8 pass to obtain a licence.

The move to remove this stipulation is aimed at helping economically underprivileged sections of the society, a statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said. “Under Rule 8 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, a transport vehicle driver needs to have passed class 8. However, there are large numbers of unemployed persons especially in rural areas of the country, who may not have a formal education, but are otherwise literate and skilled,” read the statement.

In a recent meeting in the Transport ministry, the Haryana government had requested for waiver of the educational qualification condition for drivers from the economically backward Mewat region, where the population is dependent on low-income earning pursuits like driving.