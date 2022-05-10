scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Now, BJP leader wants Kejriwal booked for remarks he made against PM Modi three years ago

As per the purported video clipping of the speech, the remark was made on May 7, 2019 during a 'Jan Vikar Rally' where Kejriwal was campaigning in support of JJP leader Dushyant Chautala, who is now deputy CM in Haryana's BJP-JJP government.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
Updated: May 10, 2022 8:39:33 pm
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with PM Narendra Modi. (File)

A former IAS officer, who contested unsuccessfully on a BJP ticket from Amritsar East, has filed a complaint against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly making “seditious” remarks against PM Narendra Modi. The complaint filed before Mohali police by BJP leader Jagmohan Raju is based on remarks made by Kejriwal during a rally in Hisar in 2019.

In his complaint filed on May 9, Raju has stated, “On May 8, as I was scrolling ithrough my phone…I happened to come across a video of Arvind Kejriwal, making highly inflammatory remarks against the Prime Minister of India. These remarks are from a procession being taken out by the Aam Aadmi Party as part of their rally titled as ‘Jan Vijay Rally’. In the video, Kejriwal is seen talking about PM’s visit to Pakistan to meet the then PM Nawaz Sharif, then Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s statement that Narendra Modi can be the PM of India (ahead of 2019 polls), and regarding Pulwama attack, attack at air base of Pathankot.”

In the complaint, Raju has pointed out Kejriwal’s remarks allegedly insinuating that PM Modi was hand-in-glove with Pakistan and terrorists, adding that he had called PM a “deshdrohi”. Based on these statements, Raju has demanded an inquiry and action under revelent IPC sections.

He added, “Such statements, that too, being made to the public at large, are highly provocative, insinuating by an incumbent Chief Minister of the Capital of this Country. By such statements, he has attempted to bring hatred, contempt against the elected government.”

