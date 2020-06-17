Now, 3 UP teachers have same identity — Deepti Singh

A Special Task Force of UP Police on Tuesday said the documents of another woman — Deepti Singh — were allegedly used to give jobs to three KGBV teachers. (Representational Image) A Special Task Force of UP Police on Tuesday said the documents of another woman — Deepti Singh — were allegedly used to give jobs to three KGBV teachers. (Representational Image)

Days after unearthing a scam in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in which the documents of Gonda resident Anamika Shukla were used for multiple teacher appointments, the Special Task Force (STF) of UP Police on Tuesday said the documents of another woman — Deepti Singh — were allegedly used to give jobs to three KGBV teachers.

Two of them are posted in Mainpuri, and one in Jaunpur.

On Monday, the STF arrested the main accused, Pushpendra Singh, and two others, taking the number of people held in connection with the job scam to seven. The other two were identified as government employees Anand and Ramnath.

The police said Singh had told them during interrogation that Ramnath and Anand allegedly helped him give the jobs to the three teachers. The documents of a person identified as Deepti Singh were allegedly used. She is a teacher in Kaushambi district, according to investigators.

The Deepti in Jaunpur used to live with Singh, said the police. “During the probe, we found that one Deepti posted at a school in Jaunpur was close to Pushpendra Singh… The police collected details about her, and during preliminary inquiry found she was working on the name of another woman, named Deepti. We have yet to verify the real name of the woman, who was working on the name of Deepti in Jaunpur,” said an officer who is part of the investigation.

“We have yet to collect all documents of the two women in Mainpuri. Police traced the woman Deepti whose educational documents were used by the accused…” the officer added.

Meanwhile, a local court in Gonda sent Singh, Anand and Ramnath to judicial custody. Anamika Shukla has lodged a case in the district.

