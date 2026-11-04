Big Agnipath change: All Agniveers to get a shot at permanent military jobs

Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Ind... Read More
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The Union Cabinet, in a significant decision on Wednesday, paved way for the absorption of all Agniveers across the three services into the Armed Forces as regular soldiers.
This will be done by extending a two-year engagement period offer to the 75 per cent of Agniveers who do not get absorbed in the first go, after their four-year tenure, following which they will all get a chance to join the Armed Forces as regular soldiers, subject to their willingness and if they meet the objective selection criteria for the Armed Forces.
The decision effectively means that all Agniveers will now get an opportunity to join the Armed Forces as regular soldiers.
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Raja Subramani, while addressing the media said the decision has been taken after continuous evaluation of Agniveers over the last four years and it will help the Armed Forces maintain a youthful profile as well as provide it with experienced and mature troops.
Gen Subramani said the Agniveers serving an additional two-year engagement period will also get an enhanced salary as well as an enhanced Seva Nidhi package for those willing to exit the services after completing these two years.
Different batches of Agniveers are completing their four-year tenure starting this month. The first batch of Agniveers from the Indian Navy will complete their four-year tenure this month.
Under the original Agnipath scheme announced in 2022, only 25 per cent of Agniveers were retained in each of the three services, with the rest exiting the services after completing their four-year tenure.
The services have been discussing with the Department of Military Affairs a significant hike in the retention percentage of the Agniveers after they complete their tenure and there have been multiple communications to this effect.