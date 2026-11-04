Big Agnipath change: All Agniveers to get a shot at permanent military jobs

The Union Cabinet, in a significant decision on Wednesday, paved way for the absorption of all Agniveers across the three services into the Armed Forces as regular soldiers.

This will be done by extending a two-year engagement period offer to the 75 per cent of Agniveers who do not get absorbed in the first go, after their four-year tenure, following which they will all get a chance to join the Armed Forces as regular soldiers, subject to their willingness and if they meet the objective selection criteria for the Armed Forces.

The decision effectively means that all Agniveers will now get an opportunity to join the Armed Forces as regular soldiers.