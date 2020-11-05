November to remain marginally warmer for most Indian regions: IMD

The temperature is expected to hover close to the normal mark across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttarakhand during this month.

The coming days of November will remain dry with slightly warmer than usual temperatures forecast over most regions in the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its monthly review, released on Thursday.

While both the maximum and the minimum temperatures are projected to be warmer than normal and range from 0.5 to 1 degree Celsius above normal over a majority of regions, it is expected to hover close to the normal mark across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttarakhand during this month.

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab have experienced a rather cool October. In fact, Delhi (Safdarjung station), experienced its coolest October in decades as mean temperatures slid to 17.2 degree Celsius for the first time since 1962.

This year, the winter season is forecast to be harsher due to the prevailing La Nina conditions in the Pacific Ocean, which has been prevailing since August. Currently, cool El Nino Southern Ocean (ENSO) neutralise conditions along the ocean’s equatorial regions. Sea surface temperatures over the equatorial and central Pacific Ocean influence weather over the Indian subcontinent.

In south India, rainfall associated with the Northeast Monsoon is likely to remain below normal over extreme southern parts of Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar islands, along the east coast and northeast India. The Northeast Monsoon had set in last week, bringing heavy rain for Chennai and Puducherry. Currently, the monsoon remains less active in the peninsula.

But during the upcoming week, some heavy spells with thunder and lightning are expected over Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep, which will continue till November 12, said IMD officials.

