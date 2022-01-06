Manipur ambush: NIA announces cash rewards for info on 10 militants

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday announced cash rewards for information on 10 militants of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) involved in the ambush attack that killed seven persons, including a commanding officer of the Assam Rifles, his wife and their son.

The ten “terrorists” wanted by the agency include two top leaders holding the rank of Lt Colonel, seven lieutenants and one corporal. The cash rewards range from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

On November 13, the commanding officer of the 46 Assam Rifles, Vivplap Tripathi, his wife and their six-year-old son along with four jawans were killed after the convoy carrying the officer came under heavy attack by militants in the Churachandpur district of Manipur. At least six jawans, including a havildar, Tripathi’s driver and three members of the Quick Reaction Team were also injured in the attack.

The ambush took place near S Sehken village under Behiang police station close to the Indo-Myanmar border pillar number 43. Colonel Tripathi and his family were reportedly returning to the base from the Behiang company post.

Later, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The militants have been charged under Sections 121, 121A, 302, 362 and 34 of the IPC, Sections 10 and 20 of the UAPA, Section 25(1C) of the Arms Act and Section 5 of Explosive Substances Act.

The Manipur government decided to hand over the case to the NIA after many, including the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Manipur Chief Minister among others condemned the attack.

The attack was the deadliest the state witnessed since the 2015 ambush in which 20 army personnel were killed in the Paraolon village in Chandel district of Manipur.