Notify polls for local bodies in 2 weeks: SC to MP poll panel

EXPRESSING CONCERN that over 23,000 local bodies in Madhya Pradesh are functioning without elected representatives for more than two years as elections have not happened because the state government is yet to complete the triple test to provide reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the State Election Commission to notify the elections within two weeks.

“This court had made it amply clear that conduct of elections to install the newly elected body in the concerned local self-government cannot brook delay, owing to the Constitutional mandate… including the provisions in the concerned state legislation in that regard….This constitutional mandate is inviolable,” a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Abhay S Oka and C T Ravikumar said in an interim order. “Neither the State Election Commission nor the state government or for that matter the state legislature, including this court in exercise of powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India can countenance dispensation to the contrary.”

Writing for the bench, Justice Khanwilkar pointed out that “despite such constitutional mandate, the reality in the state of Madhya Pradesh as of now, is that, more than 23,263 local bodies are functioning without elected representatives for last over two years… This is bordering on breakdown of rule of law and more so, palpable infraction of the constitutional mandate qua the existence and functioning of such local self- government, which cannot be countenanced.”

The court was hearing petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the amendments made to the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Act, 1956, Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Raj Avam Gram Swaraj Adhiniyam, 1993 and Madhya Pradesh Municipalities Act, 1961.

The court rejected the argument that the delay was because the triple test and delimitation processes have not been completed yet. It asked the State Election Commission to proceed “on the basis of the wards as per the delimitation done in the concerned local bodies when the elections had become due consequent to expiry of 5 years term of the outgoing elected body or before coming into force of the impugned Amendment Act(s) whichever is later”.

It said the commission need not wait till the triple test is completed but directed that “until the… test formality is completed in all respects by the state government, no reservation for Other Backward Classes can be provisioned”.

If that exercise cannot be completed before the issue of election programme by the State Election Commission, the rest of the seats (except those reserved for SCs and STs, which is a constitutional requirement) must be notified as for the general category, it said.

The triple test requirement is a three-pronged criteria set up by the top court in previous judgments to mandate OBC reservation. It requires the state (1) to set up a commission to conduct rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness qua local bodies, within the state; (2) to specify the proportion of reservation required to be provisioned local body wise in light of recommendations of the commission, so as not to fall foul of overbreadth; and (3) in any case such reservation shall not exceed aggregate of 50 per cent of the total seats reserved in favour of SCs/STs/OBCs taken together.