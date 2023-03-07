scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Notification released for jail inmates’ Aadhaar verification

The MHA’s gazette notification said, the decision has been taken after it was authorised under Rule 5 of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020, for the targeted delivery of financial and other subsidies, benefits and services.

Aadhaar Verification (Representational/File)
Notification released for jail inmates' Aadhaar verification
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday issued a gazette notification, authorising state governments to carry out Aadhaar authentication of prison inmates on a voluntary basis so that they can avail health care, skilling, vocational training, interview with relatives and legal aid, among other services.

The Aadhaar authentication will be carried out on the prison inmates on a voluntary basis using ‘Yes/No’ authentication facility for delivery of various benefits or facilities to which they are entitled, such as correctional reform measures, health, skilling, vocational training, legal aid, etc, the notification said.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 03:20 IST
