Notification out: SP takes lead, names 11 candidates for MLC elections next month

Samajwadi Party has highest number of seats in the Legislative Council

With the notification for the 11 seats of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council being out, the political parties are gearing up to field their candidates. On Thursday, Sanjay Kumar Mishra of Samajwadi Party (SP) filed his nomination papers from Bareilly-Moradabad teacher’s constituency.

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council has 100 members, out of which maximum i.e, 52, are with the SP, while 19 are with the ruling BJP. The BSP has eight members and Congress just two with one one of them, Dinesh Kumar Singh, having already joined BJP.

Both the SP and BJP are trying to increase their numbers in the Upper House as seats are contested directly from the votes of graduates of recognised colleges and regular teachers.

While there are overall 14 vacants seats in Legislative Council at present, polls have been announced on 11 seats of Graduate and Teacher’s constituencies. Polling will take place in December.

The Samajwadi Party has already declared its 11 candidates – sitting MLA Aseem Yadav from Agra, Shamshad Ali from Meerut, Ram Singh Rana from Lucknow, Ashutosh Sinha from Varanasi and Man Singh from Allahabad-Jhansi graduate constituencies.

On six teacher’s constituencies, the SP has fielded Umashankar Chaudhary from Lucknow, Lal Bihari from Varanasi, sitting MLC Sanjay Kumar Mishra from Bareilly-Moradabad constituency, Dharmendra Kumar from Meerut, Havendra Singh Chaudhary from Agra Division, Avadhesh Kumar from Gorakhpur-Faizabad division.

With SP in control of the Council, the ruling BJP for the first time has deputed senior leaders including ministers, as in-charge of each of these constituencies.

The BJP has not yet officially declared its candidates, but its probable candidates have already been working in their respective constituencies along with senior leaders. The party is expected to declare its candidates officially in the next few days as the last date of filing of nomination papers is November 12.

The Congress, on the other hand, is hoping to make a difference through these polls and is moving cautiously in selection of candidates. It has declared the candidature of Rajesh Dwivedi from Agra Graduate Constituency, Jitendra Kumar Gaur from Meerut Graduate Constituency, Ajay Kumar Singh from Allahabad-Jhansi Graduate Constituency, Brijesh Kumar Singh from Lucknow Graduate Constituency, Sanjiv Singh from Varanasi Graduate Constituency, Nagendra Dutt Tripathi from Gorakhpur-Ayodhya Teachers Constituency and Mehndi Hassan from Bareilly –Muradabad Teachers Constituency.

There is also a strong “Shikshak Dal”, led by Om Prakash Sharma. Sharma is one of the MLCs, whose term ended in May this year. He had represented the Meerut Division of Teacher’s Constituency.

The 11 seats going to polls had fallen vacant in May this year but the elections were postponed due to Covid pandemic.

The MLCs, who retired include Kanti Singh from Lucknow, Kedar Nath Singh from Varanasi — he is likely to be BJP candidate again — Assem Yadav from Agra, Hem Singh Pundir from Meerut and Yagya Dutt Sharma from Allahabad-Jhansi Graduate Constituency.

Whereas MLCs from teacher’s constituencies who retired in May include Umesh Dwivedi from Lucknow Division, Chet Narayan Singh from Varanasi, Jagveer Kishore Jain from Agra Division, Om Prakash Sharma from Meerut Division, Sanjay Kumar Mishra from Bareilly-Moradabad Division, Dhruv Kumar Tripathi from Gorakhpur-Faizabad Division.

