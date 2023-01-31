scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

Notification of Meghalaya, Nagaland elections today

The notification for bypolls to six Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra is also scheduled to be issued on Tuesday.

The Election Commission of India office in New Delhi.
Listen to this article
Notification of Meghalaya, Nagaland elections today
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The notification for the Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly elections is scheduled to be issued on Tuesday, as per the Election Commission’s schedule announced on January 18.

The process of filing nominations for the 60-member each Assemblies would begin on Tuesday and go on till February 7, the last date for nominations. As per the EC, February 8 would be the date of scrutiny of nominations and February 10 the last date for withdrawal of candidatures for both states. The two states would go to the polls on February 27 and votes would be counted on March 2.

The notification for by-polls to six assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra is also scheduled to be issued on Tuesday. The polling and counting dates for the by-polls would be the same as the two North-Eastern states.

The EC had also announced the Tripura Assembly elections on January 18. The nominations for the Tripura polls began on January 21 and closed on Monday, with polling scheduled for February 16. Counting of votes in Tripura would also be on March 2.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 12:53 IST
Next Story

Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law

Budget 2023 Updates Get the latest updates from Nirmala Sitharaman\'s budget speech here
See More
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close