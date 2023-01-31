Notification of Meghalaya, Nagaland elections today

The notification for the Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly elections is scheduled to be issued on Tuesday, as per the Election Commission’s schedule announced on January 18.

The process of filing nominations for the 60-member each Assemblies would begin on Tuesday and go on till February 7, the last date for nominations. As per the EC, February 8 would be the date of scrutiny of nominations and February 10 the last date for withdrawal of candidatures for both states. The two states would go to the polls on February 27 and votes would be counted on March 2.

The notification for by-polls to six assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra is also scheduled to be issued on Tuesday. The polling and counting dates for the by-polls would be the same as the two North-Eastern states.

The EC had also announced the Tripura Assembly elections on January 18. The nominations for the Tripura polls began on January 21 and closed on Monday, with polling scheduled for February 16. Counting of votes in Tripura would also be on March 2.