Notices issued to 21 WhatsApp group admins in Kishtwar

Police in Kishtwar district on Tuesday issued notices to the administrators of 21 WhatsApp groups for failing to get themselves registered with district authorities within the 10-day deadline earlier fixed by the district magistrate on June 29.

“Legal action is being taken against one of them, who happens to be a local PDP leader, for not taking action against a member who uploaded provocative material relating to militancy,” Kishtwar District Magistrate Angrez Singh Rana said. Legal action is also being taken against the member of the WhatsApp group, he added.

Kishtwar SSP Abrar Chowdhary identified the member as ‘Mughalmaidain’. The administrator of the WhatsApp group, ‘The Bold Voice’, has also been asked to explain his position. Chowdhary said the groups were asked to register as “many of the groups were using…unscrupulous information having the potential to create law and order situation”.

Rana said that WhatsApp traffic in the hilly district has come down by 80 per cent after the order was issued.

Meanwhile, the Jammu Cyber Crime Cell has also issued guidelines containing dos and don’ts for WhatsApp administrators after instructions from the state government, said an official.

On June 29, Rana had issued an order asking all WhatsApp group administrators to register with his office within 10 days, following reports that WhatsApp groups were “circulating rumours and false information”.

