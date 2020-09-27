Notice to Uttarakhand MLA over ‘tarnishing’ govt’s image

The party accused him of “tarnishing the image” of the Trivendra Singh Rawat government. (File Photo)

The Uttarakhand unit of the BJP on Saturday issued a showcause notice to its Lohaghat legislator Puran Singh Fartyal, accusing him of “tarnishing the image” of the Trivendra Singh Rawat government and the party organisation by moving an adjournment motion in the Assembly session this week.

Fartyal had in the Assembly moved an adjournment motion, alleging corruption in the allotment of a tender related to a road project. In the notice issued by state general secretary Kuldeep Kumar, it has been said that Fartyal, at several occasions, gave statements against the state government and the party organisation in the media, which tarnished the image of both.

“Despite being an MLA of the ruling side, you moved adjournment motion in the Assembly under rule 58 of the Assembly business procedure. Your this behaviour comes in the category of indiscipline,” reads the notice.

