Monday, October 05, 2020
Hathras case

Notice to Sudarshan TV, Centre seeks time; SC adjourns hearing

On Monday, the Centre told the court that an inter-ministerial committee (IMC) had reviewed the issue and the channel’s reply and given its recommendation to the government on October 4.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | October 6, 2020 1:37:10 am
Sudarshan TV, UPSC jihad, Sures Chavhanke, supreme court, SC bench sudarshan TV, indian expressSuresh Chavhanke

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing on the petition against Sudarshan TV’s programme UPSC Jihad, with the Centre informing the court that the channel has been given one more notice, hearing on which is scheduled for Tuesday.

On Monday, the Centre told the court that an inter-ministerial committee (IMC) had reviewed the issue and the channel’s reply and given its recommendation to the government on October 4. Seeking more time, the Centre said that the IMC has given certain additional recommendations regarding the yet-to-be-telecast episodes. Accepting this, the bench adjourned the hearing to October 26.

