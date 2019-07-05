Notice to son, Vijayvargiya says PM is supreme, party can act

In first remarks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong disapproval of the conduct of his son Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA from Indore who assaulted a municipal officer with a cricket bat, party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Thursday said the BJP should initiate action against his son because the “party is everything” and Modi is their “supreme leader”.

Advertising

BJP sources, meanwhile, said the state unit has served Akash a show-cause notice, seeking an explanation for his behaviour.

Read | BJP’s disciplinary committee issues showcause notice to MLA Akash Vijayvargiya

Saying he is ready to accept the party decision “whatever it may be and how much ever strong it will be”, Vijayvargiya told The Indian Express: “I want to end this controversy. We are all servants of our party. We want to accept whatever decision the BJP leadership is taking on this matter. BJP is everything for us and we don’t want to inflict more damage to the party.”

Advertising

Amid talk in the party that action will be taken against Akash following Modi’s strong disapproval, Vijayvargiya said Akash will “give his version” once he gets a show-cause notice.

Vijayvargiya, who has been credited with the stunning performance of the BJP in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha elections, maintained that the Prime Minister’s word is final. “The Prime Minister is our supreme leader. His decision is final and the party is duty-bound to follow his directives.”

He said he is “convinced” that the “Prime Minister will take decisions for the good of the party only.”

Two days ago, at a meeting of the BJP parliamentary party, Modi sent a strong message to the party rank and file, saying arrogance and misbehaviour will not be tolerated irrespective of “whoever it may be, whoever’s son he may be”.

Elected to the Madhya Pradesh assembly for the first time in the state elections last year, Akash was arrested on June 26 for assaulting an Indore Municipal Corporation official with a cricket bat. The incident was caught on camera and the video clip did the rounds of social media.

Expressing strong displeasure over the incident, Modi was said to have quoted Akash’s remark — Nivedan, Aavedan, Danadan (first request and then action) — and asked: “What sort of language is this?”

Also read | Madhya Pradesh: House at centre of Akash Vijayvargiya controversy set to be demolished today

Released on bail on June 30, Akash was garlanded by BJP workers in Indore when he walked out of prison. Modi also told the party meeting that those who had welcomed him should be suspended.

Vijayvargiya said his son has already expressed regret and is ready to face any action by the party. “He has already said, Modiji is like his grandfather and he will accept the punishment the party gives him. I too have told him he should be ready to face consequences now,” he said.

Asked about remarks of some state BJP leaders that they were unable to take action because Akash is the son of a very senior leader, Vijayvargiya said: “Rakesh Singhji (BJP’s Madhya Pradesh unit president) is our leader in the state. He should not hesitate to take action against anyone if one violates party discipline. I would urge him to initiate action against him (Akash).”

Advertising

“When the notice comes, we will put our version. Let the party take appropriate action after it. But I don’t want this issue to flare up again. We are obedient servants of the BJP,” he said.