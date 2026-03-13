TMC moves impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Opposition MPs have submitted notices in both Houses of Parliament seeking a motion for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

As many as 130 Lok Sabha MPs and 63 Rajya Sabha MPs have signed the notice, reports PTI.

The signatories include members from all the INDIA bloc parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, which has also backed the move despite no longer being formally part of the opposition alliance.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on introducing impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, says, “Required numbers have been signed. I think we are giving it today. The required numbers we have got, I think 193, think 120 something from the Lok Sabha and the remainder from the Rajya Sabha. So we have got more than enough numbers.”