TMC moves impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Opposition MPs have submitted notices in both Houses of Parliament seeking a motion for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
As many as 130 Lok Sabha MPs and 63 Rajya Sabha MPs have signed the notice, reports PTI.
The signatories include members from all the INDIA bloc parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, which has also backed the move despite no longer being formally part of the opposition alliance.
TMC MP Mahua Moitra on introducing impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, says, “Required numbers have been signed. I think we are giving it today. The required numbers we have got, I think 193, think 120 something from the Lok Sabha and the remainder from the Rajya Sabha. So we have got more than enough numbers.”
This is the first time a notice has been moved seeking the removal of the CEC.
The opposition parties have accused the CEC of aiding the ruling BJP on several occasions, especially with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which they alleged aims to help the saffron party at the Centre.
The notice lists seven charges against Kumar, including alleged ‘partisan and discriminatory conduct in office’, ‘deliberate obstruction of investigation of electoral fraud’ and ‘mass disenfranchisement, reports PTI.
