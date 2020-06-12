Notice of criminal contempt: Gujarat HC advocates’ body chief moves SC

The court had directed for the registering a suo motu criminal contempt proceedings against him. (File) The court had directed for the registering a suo motu criminal contempt proceedings against him. (File)

Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association president Yatin Oza, who was issued a notice of criminal contempt by the Gujarat High Court on May 9, moved the Supreme Court on Thursday challenging it.

A division bench of Justices Sonia Gokani and NV Anjaria had taken suo motu cognisance of a press conference held by senior counsel Oza on May 5 which was live-streamed on Facebook. Oza had alleged the HC Registry of favouring lawyers with billionaire clients and alleged nepotism in getting matters circulated.

The court had taken a serious objection to Oza raising his “accusing fingers… against the High Court, High Court Administration and the Registry by irresponsible, sensational and intemperate delivery in an interview,” and had directed for the registering a suo motu criminal contempt proceedings against him. Oza is expected to respond to the notice by June 16.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd