Notice from colleges, assurance from government: J&K medical interns end stir

The decision to call off the strike was taken after the representatives of the interns met Health Minister Sakina Itoo on Tuesday. (ANI/File)

Medical interns in Jammu and Kashmir, who were on strike since August 31 seeking an increase in their monthly stipend, have called off their stir after assurance from the government that the issue will be addressed within a month keeping in view their “legitimate interests”.

The decision to call off the strike was taken after the representatives of the interns met Health Minister Sakina Itoo on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by the Principal of the Government Medical College, Srinagar, and Deputy Director, Planning, representing the Directorate of Health.

“After detailed deliberations, it was decided that the matter shall be finalised within a period of 30 days on the basis of the recommendations of the Stipend Enhancement Committee … and keeping in view the legitimate interests and concerns of the medical interns,” read the record note of the meeting. “In view of the above, the medical interns agreed to call off their strike and resume their duties forthwith, in the larger interest of patient care and also to safeguard their academic and professional interests,” it added.