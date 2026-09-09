Notice from colleges, assurance from government: J&K medical interns end stir

The government assurance to the striking interns came hours after the medical colleges issued show-cause notices, asking them to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against them

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
3 min readSrinagarUpdated: Sep 9, 2026 04:30 AM IST
Notice from colleges, assurance from government: J&K medical interns end stirThe decision to call off the strike was taken after the representatives of the interns met Health Minister Sakina Itoo on Tuesday. (ANI/File)
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Medical interns in Jammu and Kashmir, who were on strike since August 31 seeking an increase in their monthly stipend, have called off their stir after assurance from the government that the issue will be addressed within a month keeping in view their “legitimate interests”.

The decision to call off the strike was taken after the representatives of the interns met Health Minister Sakina Itoo on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by the Principal of the Government Medical College, Srinagar, and Deputy Director, Planning, representing the Directorate of Health.

“After detailed deliberations, it was decided that the matter shall be finalised within a period of 30 days on the basis of the recommendations of the Stipend Enhancement Committee … and keeping in view the legitimate interests and concerns of the medical interns,” read the record note of the meeting. “In view of the above, the medical interns agreed to call off their strike and resume their duties forthwith, in the larger interest of patient care and also to safeguard their academic and professional interests,” it added.

The government assurance to the striking interns came hours after the medical colleges issued show-cause notices, asking them to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against them. The notices attracted strong criticism from the Opposition that accused the Omar Abdullah-led government of doublespeak on the issue.

The record note said that after the September 4 meeting, another meeting between the protesting interns and the government was held on Tuesday.

‘Concerns deserve due consideration’

“The delegation (of striking interns) apprised the Hon’ble Minister of the existing stipend structure and highlighted the need for a suitable revision, keeping in view the nature of their duties, workload and responsibilities in the healthcare system,” the record note said. “The Hon’ble Minister gave a patient hearing to the delegation and observed that the concerns raised by the medical interns deserve due consideration. She further stated that the Government has remained mindful of the issues concerning medical interns and (is) sensitive to their legitimate concerns.”

Minister Itoo, the record note said, informed the representatives of the protesting interns that the issue of their stipend is “already under consideration of the government and that a committee has been constituted to examine the issue comprehensively”.

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“The constitution of the Committee reflects the seriousness with which the Government is addressing the matter and its intent to arrive at a considered and appropriate decision,” the record note quoted Itoo as saying.

During their strike, the medical interns in Jammu and Kashmir had argued that while they have heavy workload and long shifts, they are being paid one of the lowest stipends in the country. Paid Rs 12,500 per month, the medical interns in the Union Territory are demanding that the stipend be increased to Rs 30,000.

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Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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