‘Nothing to do with politics’: Nitin Gadkari office clarifies ‘next generation’ remarks

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s remarks that the “next generation must be given a chance” triggered speculation about a possible political transition, prompting his office Tuesday to say his comments at an event in Nagpur had been misconstrued.

Speaking at an event in Nagpur Sunday, Gadkari said he had been “continuously working for the last 30 years” but could not “work much more now”. “Work should be handed over to the new generation… the older generation can guide them,” the 69-year-old said.

The remarks were interpreted amid speculation about a possible Union Cabinet reshuffle.

Remarks related to trust

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His office said the remarks “had nothing to do with politics” and were specifically about the Laxmanrao Mankar Trust, which runs Ekal Vidyalayas in tribal areas.