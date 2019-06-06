Nothing to be scared of: Mamata Banerjee at Eid gathering

In a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday told Muslims that “there is nothing to be scared of” and promised a safe and secure environment.

Addressing a gathering in Kolkata on Eid, she also warned the BJP of consequences if it continues to mess with her. “Hindus stand for renunciation, Muslims for integrity, Christians for love and Sikhs for sacrifice. This is our beloved Hindustan and we will protect it. Whoever dares to challenge us will be shattered into pieces,” Mamata told a gathering while taking part in Eid celebrations.

“There is nothing to be scared… Don’t be scared, the faster they captured EVMs, the quicker they will go away,” she continued. Asserting that unity is the essence of Bengali culture and tradition, the chief minister said, “In future, we will fight all battles together. Remember, you are dead if you are scared. But those who fight together ultimately succeed. Let them say it. It is their right. But remember, you can be successful if you speak from your heart.” —(With PTI inputs)