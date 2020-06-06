Nothing but politics over cyclone, Covid: BJP and TMC trade barbs

Instead of taking our help, the state government stopped our leaders from distributing relief material to cyclone affected people, Rahul Sinha told reporters at the state BJP headquarters. (File) Instead of taking our help, the state government stopped our leaders from distributing relief material to cyclone affected people, Rahul Sinha told reporters at the state BJP headquarters. (File)

As the state grapples with the twin challenges of the coronavirus and cyclone Amphan, the BJP and ruling TMC on Friday continued their verbal duel over relief efforts.

State ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim slammed the BJP for indulging in politics at a time when the state was going through a dual crisis. “The BJP knows nothing except doing politics over a natural disaster,” said Mukherjee.

The BJP countered the charge saying it was TMC that forestalled its effort in reaching out to cyclone affected people.

“Instead of taking our help, the state government stopped our leaders from distributing relief material to cyclone affected people. They don’t want us to reach out to the people. On the other hand, the administration allowed both CPM and Congress to visit these areas yesterday (Thursday)…” BJP National secretary Rahul Sinha told reporters at the state BJP headquarters.

