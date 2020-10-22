Noted Punjabi singer K Deep of ‘Mai Mohna’ fame passes away 

Deep's last rites will be held at Model Town Extension cremation ground in Ludhiana on Friday at 2 pm. (Express Photo)

Eminent Punjabi folk singer K Deep alias Kuldeep Singh (80) of ‘Mai Mohna’ fame passed away after brief illness at a private hospital in Ludhiana Thursday. He wasn’t keeping well for the past few months.

In May 2016, Deep was honoured with the first ‘Shiv Kumar Batalvi’ Memorial Award, when the Punjab government along with Shiv Batalvi Cultural Society had organised a cultural programme in the remembrance of legendary poet Batalvi on his 43rd death anniversary. The programme was held at Batalvi’s native place Batala.

K Deep was the first Punjabi singer, who along with his wife late Jagmohan Kaur had recorded Batalvi’s lyrics in ‘Long Play RPM Record’ titled ‘Shiv Batalvi De Geet’ which played on a gramophone. The recording then was done in erstwhile Bombay. Throughout his singing career, he had sung most duets with his wife, Jagmohan Kaur. He was also known for his comedy characters ‘Mai Mohna’ and ‘Posti’.

On the night of May 6, 2016 when Deep won the Batalvi award, he also sung Batalvi’s timeless poem “Kuj rukh mennu, putt lagde ne, Kuj rukh lagde maavaan, Kujrukh noohaan dheeyaan lagde, Kuj rukh vaang bharaavaan (Some trees are like my sons, others like my mother. Some seem to me like my daughters, and others seem like my brothers)” and moved a jam-packed hall to tears.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Deep, who also used to sing Batalvi’s poems on BBC London Birmingham in a programme titled ‘Apna Ghar’, had said, “People have still preserved the title covers of LPR gramophone album we recorded from his work. Batalvi was so handsome that girls were mad for him. He used to drink a lot but never ever in his life was found misbehaving with anyone after getting drunk. The best compliment of my life came from him when he said that my voice resembles Mohammad Rafi. He was the John Keats of Punjabi poetry.”

In June this year, Deep’s family had requested government to help them financially for his medical treatment. He was suffering from brain hemorrhage after he had slipped and fallen at his home in February. He was operated twice after the fall but his condition did not improve. He belonged to village Aitiana of district Ludhiana.

Deep’s last rites will be held at Model Town Extension cremation ground in Ludhiana on Friday at 2 pm.

