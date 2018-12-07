Kishanganj Congress MP Maulana Asrar-ul-Haque Qasmi passes away at 76

Maulana Asrar-ul-Haque Qasmi, noted Islamic scholar and Congress Lok Sabha MP from Bihar’s Kishanganj constituency, passed away in the early hours of Friday following a heart attack. He was 76 and is survived by two sons and three daughters.

Qasmi won the Kishanganj seat in 2009 general elections by contesting on an Indian National Congress ticket after five consecutive failures. He retained his constituency in the 2014 general elections by defeating BJP’s Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, that too, with a margin of over 1 lakh votes.

In his condolence message, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said “Qasmi was known for probity in politics and his simplicity of heart. He was deeply interested in social work and enjoyed immense popularity in his constituency. “He had also played an important role in the establishment of an extension campus of Aligarh Muslim University extension campus in Kishanganj.” The chief minister announced that Qasmi’s last rites will be performed with full state honours.

RJD president Lalu Prasad issued a condolence message through his close aide Bhola Yadav, saying with the death of Qasmi, Bihar has lost an able and dedicated MP.

Congress’ chief spokesperson Ranjeet Surjewala also expressed his condolences on Twitter.

My deepest condolences on the passing away of veteran Congress leader and MP Mohammad Asrarul Haque Qasmi ji. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and followers and to the people of Kishanganj and beyond. pic.twitter.com/PjnXjeHZ8Q — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 7, 2018

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the demise of party MP and cleric Maulana Asrarul Haq Qasmi.

किशनगंज से कांग्रेस पार्टी के लोकप्रिय सांसद, मौलाना असरारुल हक साहब, के निधन की ख़बर सुनकर बेहद दुःख हुआ। मैं असरारुल हक साहब के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी गहरी शोक और संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ I — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 7, 2018

Other Congress leaders joined Gandhi in mourning the death of the leader. Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the country has lost a learned leader. Qasmi always espoused and fought to preserve secular values, he added.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of Mohammad Asrarul Haque, a senior Congressman and a popular leader from Kishanganj, Bihar, from where he was elected as Lok Sabha member twice. He was instrumental in setting up Aligarh Muslim University in his constituency,” said Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Qasmi was the former state president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hindi and member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.