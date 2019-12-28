Noted cartoonist Vikas Sabnis dead

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: December 28, 2019 11:52:56 am
Veteran cartoonist Vikas Sabnis died here on Friday following a brief illness. He was 69.
Sabnis is survived by his wife and son.
Born on July 12, 1950, Sabnis completed his education from the J J school of Arts in Mumbai.
He idolised cartoonists R K Laxman and Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray.
Thackeray would himself draw cartoons for ‘Marmik’, a political satire weekly launched by him. However, due to his increasing political commitments, he later hand-picked Sabnis for the job.
After working there for 12 years, Sabnis joined ‘Loksatta’, a Marathi daily.
In a career spanning 50 years, Sabnis made poignant comments on the socio-political developments through his cartoons.
