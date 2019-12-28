Noted cartoonist Vikas Sabnis dead

Sabnis is survived by his wife and son. (Representational Image) Sabnis is survived by his wife and son. (Representational Image)

Veteran cartoonist Vikas Sabnis died here on Friday following a brief illness. He was 69.

Sabnis is survived by his wife and son.

Born on July 12, 1950, Sabnis completed his education from the J J school of Arts in Mumbai.

He idolised cartoonists R K Laxman and Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray.

Thackeray would himself draw cartoons for ‘Marmik’, a political satire weekly launched by him. However, due to his increasing political commitments, he later hand-picked Sabnis for the job.

After working there for 12 years, Sabnis joined ‘Loksatta’, a Marathi daily.

In a career spanning 50 years, Sabnis made poignant comments on the socio-political developments through his cartoons.

