Noteban to be removed from new textbooks, says Rajasthan minister

THE CONGRESS government in Rajasthan has removed references about demonetisation from school textbooks, which have been revised and will be published for the current academic session, the state’s Education Minister, Govind Singh Dotasara told The Indian Express.

“Demonetisation was a most unsuccessful experiment. The three objectives the Prime Minister had mentioned for demonetisation — end of terrorism, corruption and bringing back black money — couldn’t be achieved and the public was forced to stand in line. It also put a burden of more than Rs 10,000 crore on the country,”

Dotasara said.

The portion on demonetisation was introduced by the previous BJP state government in the political science book of Class 12 in 2017. The textbook had termed the central government’s decision to demonetise notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 as “historic” and an “operation to clean black money”.

Dotasara also said that a picture depicting women committing johar has been removed from the Class 8 English text book. “It was felt that there was no need for the picture in an English textbook. Moreover, we felt that it wasn’t appropriate that today’s women read textbooks, which carry pictures of women committing self-immolation. What are we trying to teach by that?”

The Minister’s remarks come a day after he said that his government will review portions in textbooks that “glorify” Veer Savarkar and include a reference to him applying to the British for clemency.

On February 13, the newly elected Congress government had set up two review committees consisting of educationists to review the changes made by the previous BJP regime and to see whether they were made “to fulfil political interests and distort history”.

The BJP has slammed the Congress for reviewing and revising the textbooks, and accused it of ignoring “patriots who have been associated with Hindutva”.

“The previous government, for fulfilling its own political interests, had made changes by distorting history. We had constituted a committee of educationists for reviewing of these changes and they have corrected things based on historical evidences. Our government believes that the coming generation should learn correct history and not lessons of any particular political ideology,” said Dotasara.