Demonetisation: Workers ransack factory over non-payment of wages

Three workers have been booked for allegedly ransacking a factory in Wagle Industrial Estate here as the company could not pay their wages on time due to demonetisation, police said today.

According to a complaint filed in this regard, the three workers allegedly smashed the window panes of the company’s office in the wee hours yesterday. They also damaged some tiles brought for construction work and broke the partition walls in the premises, they said.

The alleged offence was captured in the CCTV installed in the company premises.

Subsequently, based on the complaint filed by a senior company official, an offence under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) was registered last evening against the three men with Wagle Estate police station.

No arrest has been made so far, police said.

According to the complainant, the workers are paid wages on the 10th of every month. This month, the company could not make payment on time due to demonetisation, police added.

