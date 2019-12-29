‘Not wrong’: Keshav Prasad Maurya on Meerut cop’s ‘go to Pakistan’ remark

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (Express photo by Cheena Kapoor/File) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (Express photo by Cheena Kapoor/File)

Two days after a video of Meerut (City) SP Akhilesh N Singh asking some protesters against the new citizenship law to “go to Pakistan” went viral, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the remark was “not wrong” as it was not meant for “all Muslims”.

Maurya told news agency ANI, “He did not say it for all Muslims but probably to those who were raising pro-Pakistan slogans while pelting stones. For anyone involved in such activities, SP city’s statement is not wrong.”

The Indian Express had on Friday reported that the video clip shows SP Singh telling three people, “Yeh jo kaali aur peeli patti baandhe huye hain, inse keh do Pakistan chale jao.khaoge yahan ka, gaoge kahin aur ka (those with black and yellow bands, tell them to go to Pakistan. You eat here but sing praises of another place).”

Singh had on Friday said his comments were in reaction to some “anti-social elements making pro-Pakistan statements”. Several local residents, who claimed to have seen the SP’s outburst, however, said no “pro-Pakistan” slogan was raised.

The ruling BJP government has come under fire after the video went viral. While admitting that the SP’s “choice of words could have been better”, Additional DGP, Meerut Zone, Prashant Kumar backed the officer.

“The officers showed great restraint and neither caned nor fired at protesters.” He questioned the timing of the video’s release and said: “anti-India slogans and slogans sympathising with neighbouring country were raised”.

Slamming the state BJP government, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was in Lucknow on Saturday, tweeted, “The BJP has spread such communal venom in the institutions that today officers do not even care about the oath of the constitution.” SP spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary said, “This kind of behaviour is against rules for government officials. It is against the democratic rights of the people.”

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, meanwhile, demanded “immediate action” against the officer if the statement is found to be true. BJP state spokesperson and state information adviser Shalabh Mani Tripathi, on the other hand, praised Singh for giving a “befitting” reply to rioters. “I salute Meerut City SP Akhilesh Narayan Singh for giving a befitting reply to rioters…” he wrote.

