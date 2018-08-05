Not worried about future of democracy in India: Alexander Evans, British Dy High Commissioner to India

Alexander Evans, British Deputy High Commissioner to India Alexander Evans, British Deputy High Commissioner to India

In an exclusive interview to The Indian Express, Evans – who has completed three year term in Delhi – said that India is still a “very active and activist democracy”, and is not worried about the health of democracy in India. “I think there is a debate on what kind of democracy it will be in 10 or 20 years time, but I am not worried about the future of democracy in India.”

He also said that visas are a subject of urban myths, and there had been dip earlier due to British government’s crackdown on bogus colleges, but the numbers of students visas are now 30 per cent more.

What’s your take on India-UK bilateral ties?

Ties are incredibly rich. The comparison is not just for last three years, but when I first came to Delhi in 1992, or in 1997 when I was here as a student. It feels a lot more mature, lot more comfortable, lot less cold war or hang over from 1947 than it was before. This is a 21st century relationship. The challenge is often to meet the sheer scale of ambition.

How has Brexit shaped the ties?

Brexit has actually not been a very visible part of UK-India relations. As I travel around India, it’s not something I get asked about a lot. There is interest in people in what does it mean in the India-UK relationship. Relatively speaking, it has not been a core subject.

Has there been under-utilisation of the potential, despite high level visits?

One of challenges is it’s so good, and it’s such a natural part of what we do, that we don’t need to shout about it, or have a tamasha (spectacle) about it. About 5 lakh plus Indians come to the UK. I don’t feel there is a lack of momentum.

We have increased our diplomats here — from 800 diplomats 15 years ago to 950 now. About 180 of them are British diplomats. This is our biggest embassy network in the world. There are more people here in India than China, in Russia, Nigeria. We have people from 16 different government departments here, not just from British Foreign Office.

How has the issue of economic offenders played out in last 2-3 years?

Both India and UK talk about issues around extradition, we have a really good and productive dialogue on the issue. We have British offenders who have fled to India. And there are alleged or actual offenders who have fled to UK. We are both societies that value their rule of law. So, we have to work within the extradition framework that we have, and work within the processes to validate an extradition when it can take place. It’s also about trying to stop people, who might already be charged, from travelling. But then there are issues and processes around that. Yes, there are issues we continue to work on. I don’t see that issue has soured our relationship.

So, that’s not cast a shadow?

In every relationship, going to have issues. That subject is a bit more foregrounded in recent years, but if one goes back a longer way, such issues have been in play. Level of constructive dialogue, respecting the legal process and sovereignty, is good.

What about the issue of visas, especially for students?

There was a 30 per cent increase in student visas issued last year and 94 pc of student visa applications are approved. That’s a really big lift, reality is demand for UK education remains really strong. There was a previous dip some years ago. Because of a range of bogus colleges in the UK, that were being used in a chalaaki (clever) way, to allow people to come for other reasons.

Naturally, we cracked down on some of those bogus colleges. But, none of them are institutions you have ever heard of. It was like having little offices in Vasant Kunj – there was a name on the door, but it didn’t exist. I think demand remains strong. We are aware that we are in a globally competitive market for students. Students can look at North America, Europe, Australasia. The fact that so many students continue to look at UK speaks to the quality of the UK offer.

So, how do you counter the perception that UK visas are hard to get?

Visas are subject of lot of urban myth. It’s said that it’s very difficult to get a UK visa. That’s not true, most UK visas are granted, actually 9 out of 10 are granted. Another myth is that it takes a long time. Again not true, it takes 15 working days. And you can pay for premium service where you can get it in 5 working days. And if one is in a super rush, one can pay and get a next day visa. Ok, we haven’t yet got a 10-minute service. But, a next day service is probably the nest service you can get in the market.

So the aim is to create a system which is more accessible. As responsive as possible. But, just like Indian government, we got to manage the risk around migration, and we got to make sure that people are who they say, they are. And are visiting for the purpose, they says, they are visiting.

There were more Tier 2 work visas were granted to Indian nationals than the rest of the world combined last year.

What about the complaint that visa fees for premium services are quite expensive for middle class Indians?

Visa prices are fair. It’s a bit like one wants to fly to Kolkata, and book a ticket three weeks in advance, you get it cheaper than booking a ticket a day before. Reality is that for the super-premium visa, one has to nudge some other people to make it on top of the line. There’s a reasonable reason for the higher price around that.

I think lot of gup-shup (chatter) around visas is not evidence-based.

We do 5 lakh cases every year, and there’s always going to be a handful of cases which have not been handled in the right way.

Lot of time, misperception is one of things that are there in the ether. Nobody likes filling in forms. I hate filling forms. So the process of filling in forms, doing the biometrics. The aim of working with this through these visa application centres is to make the processes a light touch, as it can be.

What about your perception on ease of doing business in India?

We all know the improvement in rankings. I think there has been an improvement. There’s always space to do even better. General feedback from small businesses and large companies, who say that they find much easier to access officials when they need to than it was 15-20 years back, easier to navigate government than they were used to. Because there is lot of information in public domain.

We still see steady stream of businesses from UK, who are not present in India, to engage with India. And not just to sell things here, its looking at active partnerships in manufacturing sector, research and development.

How do you see the political atmosphere here?

Indian politics remains as engaging and animated as ever it was. It also remains difficult to read. I see in India, politics has changed since 1990s. Because it’s gone digital. Striking to the degree its, WhatsApp in particular, is important in Indian elections.

In terms of Indian debates between left and right wing, we decided to get out of telling India what to do or not do in 1947, and so far, that’s been a successful policy. And we will keep to it. You do get different perspectives by talking to both sides.

India still has a very active and activist democracy. And India values rule of law. I am not worried about the health of democracy in India. I think there is a debate on what kind of democracy it will be in 10 or 20 years time, but I am not worried about the future of democracy in India.

What’s your view on Kashmir in the current situation?

We are very clear about that we do not have an active role to play in terms of any progress, any agreement between India and Pakistan. It’s for India and Pakistan to negotiate bilaterally, but taking into account what people in J&K want. There are some challenges in Kashmir valley since summer of 2016. I think we are always interested in stability between India and Pakistan.

What’s your take on India-China ties?

Doklam was an interesting episode. Wuhan has reframed the India-China relationship. There’s a shared agenda globally that none of us want to see a conflict either in Asia or in the globe. In the 20th century, we saw the price of conflict and consequences of people involved, and I think none of us want to return to the experience of early 20th century. I personally think a major part of diplomacy is to think sensibly about relations between States, and seek to influence international scene so that you can avoid war. Peaceful resolution of disputes is important…it is important to support a rules-based international system. How do you see the current situation in Maldives?

There is a strong shared agenda. We are both very well-established democracies. India never gave up on democracy, even in some of the most difficult periods during the Emergency in 70s. Both India and the UkK share a vision that democratic societies are going to be better able to meet the needs of our people. And more likely to apply proportionality and fairness the way that they treat their people’s than non-democratic societies and states.

We have a shared interest in seeing a democratised South Asia. We have closely engaged with Maldives. Our relationship with Maldives has been good, we may have differences in the way democracy or democratisation is approached in Maldives. But, tools of foreign policy that we have, we cannot force other people to do things most of the time. Soft power is an influence, international institutions are important. We would love to see Maldives back in Commonwealth some day.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App