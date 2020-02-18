Not without the consent of police: Haryana minister on mining mafia

Mool Chand Sharma. (File) Mool Chand Sharma. (File)

Putting a question mark on the role of the Haryana Police, state Mining Minister Mool Chand Sharma Monday said it was not possible for a crime to take place without the consent of the local police. Sharma, who has sought the intervention of Home Minister Anil Vij to curb illegal mining in the state, said that officials of the mining and geology department are afraid of taking on the mining mafia.

“Crime cannot take place without the consent of the police. (In Haryana) the officials, except those from the police department, are afraid of the mining mafia,” Sharma said.

“Thanedars know that illegal mining is taking place. It is not possible to mine even a single stone if the police stations situated near the river and the mountains keep a tight vigil,” he added.

Sharma said that he has written to the Home Minister seeking his support to tackle the mining mafia.

Meanwhile, Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava said that his department has been working on curbing illegal mining and has impounded over 700 loaded vehicles in the last two months. “This has led to problem of parking at our police stations,” he said. “I have received information that now no illegal mining is taking place. We have not released any of the impounded vehicles,” Yadava said.

