Not temple or mosque, build something else: Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said that his party — the Republican Party of India (A) — does not support or oppose construction of a Ram temple and would prefer if the land is used for something else, like the construction of an educational institute.

Addressing reporters in Pune, Athawale said, “I would rather suggest there should be no mandir or no masjid constructed… An institute or some other project should be thought of to build… which will not hurt anyone’s feelings. In ’92, a large crowd demolished the Babri Masjid… such an activity should be avoided.”

He added, “Only because Uddhav Thackeray visits Ayodhya and spiritual leaders put pressure on the government, the Ram temple will not be constructed… it will require orders from the SC.”