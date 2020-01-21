Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Not Speaker, but independent body should decide on disqualifications: SC suggestion to Parliament

The Supreme Court has asked Parliament to rethink whether the Speaker of the House, also a member of a political party, should have the power to disqualify MLAs.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 21, 2020 12:01:26 pm
Not Speaker, but independent body should decide on disqualifications: SC suggestion to Parliament The apex court was hearing a petition challenging the disqualification of T Shyamkumar from the Manipur Assembly.

The Supreme Court Tuesday suggested the setting up of an independent mechanism to take decisions regarding the disqualification of members of legislative assemblies. The apex court left it to Parliament to rethink whether the Speaker of the House, also a member of a political party, should have the power to disqualify MLAs.

The apex court was hearing a petition challenging the disqualification of T Shyamkumar from the Manipur Assembly. It gave the Manipur Assembly Speaker four weeks to decide on the petition, after which it granted the petitioner the liberty to approach it again if a decision was not taken, reported news agency PTI.

