Not Speaker, but independent body should decide on disqualifications: SC suggestion to Parliament

The apex court was hearing a petition challenging the disqualification of T Shyamkumar from the Manipur Assembly. The apex court was hearing a petition challenging the disqualification of T Shyamkumar from the Manipur Assembly.

The Supreme Court Tuesday suggested the setting up of an independent mechanism to take decisions regarding the disqualification of members of legislative assemblies. The apex court left it to Parliament to rethink whether the Speaker of the House, also a member of a political party, should have the power to disqualify MLAs.

Supreme Court agrees to hear next week plea by telecom companies seeking more time to sir with Govt and work out a schedule for payment of their dues @IndianExpress — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) January 21, 2020

The apex court was hearing a petition challenging the disqualification of T Shyamkumar from the Manipur Assembly. It gave the Manipur Assembly Speaker four weeks to decide on the petition, after which it granted the petitioner the liberty to approach it again if a decision was not taken, reported news agency PTI.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd