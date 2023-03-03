Not satisfied with working of fast track courts: Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said he is not satisfied with the performance of fast track special courts (FTSCs) in certain states and asked their Chief Ministers and High Court Chief Justices to do “much more”.

Rijiju was speaking at a two-day conference organised by the National Human Rights Commission on this year’s theme of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) in New Delhi.

The Centre set up 1,023 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) in 2019, including 389 exclusive POCSO Courts across all States and UTs for the speedy trial and disposal of cases related to rape and the POCSO Act.

“Presently, I am not very satisfied with how these FTSCs are functioning. That is why I reiterated in the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices that I will devote our time to this. I want the judiciary and government to come together. We have to raise the level of our efforts,” Rijiju said, adding that effects of legislative actions “must trickle down to the ground”.

“Some of the states I don’t want to name particularly… we have mentioned that we are not happy with the performance of those particular high courts and state governments. The Chief Justices of those particular High Courts and the Chief Ministers of some of the states must do much more,” he added.

Emphasising the need for the judiciary and the government to come together to ensure India is a safe and progressive society for women and children, Rijiju said the implementation of criminal laws and especially the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2018 is required at all levels.

“Legislative intent is there, but intention alone is nothing,” he said. He also indicated the need for the state governments and the Centre to “function as a team” for better implementation of criminal laws.

NHRC chairperson and former Supreme Court judge Arun Kumar Mishra mentioned how India is in the “Amrit Kaal of Independence” amidst revolutionary changes brought about by the internet. However, he added, now “cyberspace is being misused to infringe on civil and human rights, including individual privacy”.