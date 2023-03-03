scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

Not satisfied with working of fast track courts: Kiren Rijiju

Rijiju was speaking at a two-day conference organised by the National Human Rights Commission on this year’s theme of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) in New Delhi.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju with NHRC chief Arun Kumar Mishra. (Image source: @KirenRijiju)

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said he is not satisfied with the performance of fast track special courts (FTSCs) in certain states and asked their Chief Ministers and High Court Chief Justices to do “much more”.

Rijiju was speaking at a two-day conference organised by the National Human Rights Commission on this year’s theme of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) in New Delhi.

Read |Not judges but system at fault, taking steps to improve it: Rijiju on pendency of cases

The Centre set up 1,023 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) in 2019, including 389 exclusive POCSO Courts across all States and UTs for the speedy trial and disposal of cases related to rape and the POCSO Act.

“Presently, I am not very satisfied with how these FTSCs are functioning. That is why I reiterated in the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices that I will devote our time to this. I want the judiciary and government to come together. We have to raise the level of our efforts,” Rijiju said, adding that effects of legislative actions “must trickle down to the ground”.

“Some of the states I don’t want to name particularly… we have mentioned that we are not happy with the performance of those particular high courts and state governments. The Chief Justices of those particular High Courts and the Chief Ministers of some of the states must do much more,” he added.

Emphasising the need for the judiciary and the government to come together to ensure India is a safe and progressive society for women and children, Rijiju said the implementation of criminal laws and especially the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2018 is required at all levels.

“Legislative intent is there, but intention alone is nothing,” he said. He also indicated the need for the state governments and the Centre to “function as a team” for better implementation of criminal laws.

Also Read
supreme court
Supreme Court steps in: Panel of PM, LoP and CJI will choose CEC, ECs
CJI Chandrachud vs Vikas Singh
CJI Chandrachud, SC Bar association president engage in heated exchange o...
Transmashholding, TMH, Railway PSU Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), Russia, moscow, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
Russia’s TMH bids lowest for making 200 Vande Bharat trains in India
No joint communique due to differences over Russia-Ukraine conflict: Jais...
Advertisement

NHRC chairperson and former Supreme Court judge Arun Kumar Mishra mentioned how India is in the “Amrit Kaal of Independence” amidst revolutionary changes brought about by the internet. However, he added, now “cyberspace is being misused to infringe on civil and human rights, including individual privacy”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-03-2023 at 04:10 IST
Next Story

Bill Gates: ‘India is not just a beneficiary of new breakthroughs, but an innovator of them’

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close