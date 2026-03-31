Not road rage, previous night’s bar brawl led to shootout that killed retired Brigadier on morning walk: Dehradun police

The occupants of the car from which the shot was fired later assaulted those in the car they were chasing. (Source: Express Photo)

The shootout in Dehradun on Monday, during which a stray bullet struck and killed a retired Brigadier, was the result of a prior dispute between two groups and not due to road rage, police said. Four men have been arrested in connection with the case.

Brigadier Mukesh Kumar Joshi (retired), 74, was out for a morning walk when a stray bullet from the shootout struck him.

Police said the accused had attempted to portray the firing incident as a case of road rage, but that it actually stemmed from a prior dispute. “The previous night, a conflict had broken out between a group of youths and bar staff over reducing the bill at a bar. During this altercation, bar staff damaged the rear windshield of the other party’s Scorpio vehicle,” said Senior Superintendent of Police, Parmendra Dobhal.