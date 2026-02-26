Not poaching, but ‘illegal wires’: MP govt submits report on 8 tiger deaths in Bandhavgarh since November

In 2025 alone, Madhya Pradesh recorded 54 tiger deaths, the highest annual toll in the state since the launch of Project Tiger in 1973.

A status report submitted by the Madhya Pradesh government into the deaths of eight tigers at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve between November 2025 and February 24, 2026, asserted that there is no evidence of poaching in any of the cases.

According to the report, submitted to the Madhya Pradesh High Court following a Public Interest Litigation filed by wildlife activist Ajay Dubey, four of the deaths were caused by electrocution, while the remaining four were attributed to natural biological and ecological factors.

Of the four electrocution cases, the report states that three tigers died after coming into contact with live electric wires laid in agricultural fields adjoining the reserve, while one tiger died after getting entangled in a solar-powered electric fence. Explaining the circumstances leading to these incidents, the report noted that due to their natural dispersal behaviour, tigers frequently move outside the protected area into nearby farmlands.