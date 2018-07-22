Not PM, RSS is running the country, says Congress’ Kapil Sibal

People linked to RSS are heading several institutions in the government system, universities or advisors. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) People linked to RSS are heading several institutions in the government system, universities or advisors. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Slamming the BJP for spreading hatred, former union minister Kapil Sibal said the country is run by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and not by its Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

“If the constitution is destroyed, it will lead to destruction of entire coming generation”, said Sibal. “Modi doesn’t know how to run the government. He doesn’t know which path should be chosen for the progress of our country. Now, RSS is running the country. People linked to RSS are heading several institutions in the government system, universities or advisors,” said Sibal.

The senior Congress leader was addressing an event, ‘Bharat Bachao Aandolan’ organized by Congress’s youth wing in Mumbai on Saturday.

