‘Not party stand’: Venugopal clears air over chatter in Congress over power sharing in Tamil Nadu

AMID TENSION between the Congress and DMK over the alliance for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, senior Congress leader K C Venugopal on Tuesday said that the grand old party was waiting for a “clear cut coalition discussion” and that opinions expressed by his party leaders from the state were “individual” in nature.

This follows remarks by some Congress leaders who have been insisting that the party “wants not just seat sharing but power sharing” in the state.

The Congress-DMK pot was first stirred on December 28, with Congress data analytics head Praveen Chakravarty describing Tamil Nadu’s debt position as “alarming”, citing its absolute outstanding liabilities, rising interest burden, and debt-to-GSDP ratio. Then Congress MP from the state Manickam Tagore said that the Congress and DMK alliance should have power sharing, and not just seat sharing as no party, “including the DMK, was poised to get a single majority”.