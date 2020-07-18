Rajasthan power play: Not part of FIR, audio clip has MLA ‘talking amount’

Bhanwarlal has denied that his voice is in the tape and has accused the Chief Minister of creating “fake audios”. (Source: Twitter/@ptbhanwarlal) Bhanwarlal has denied that his voice is in the tape and has accused the Chief Minister of creating “fake audios”. (Source: Twitter/@ptbhanwarlal)

While two audio clips have formed the basis for separate FIRs by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police for an alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government, a third audio clip, released by the ruling Congress on Thursday evening, has two people talking purportedly about an “amount”, and also mentioning names of Congress MLAs.

This clip is not mentioned in the FIRs.

The clip has one person purportedly asking, “The talk of amount has been done?”. To this, the other answers in the affirmative. The conversation takes place in Hindi and Rajasthani.

The audio clip was sent to reporters by Lokesh Sharma, OSD to the Rajasthan Chief Minister, on Thursday evening. The Indian Express cannot independently verify authenticity of the audio clip.

Lokesh also sent an unsigned statement, claiming that the person asking about the amount is Bhanwarlal Sharma, Congress MLA from Sardarsahar and a Sachin Pilot loyalist.

Bhanwarlal has denied that his voice is in the tape and has accused the Chief Minister of creating “fake audios”.

On Friday, the Congress removed Bhanwarlal from primary membership of the party pending investigation into the audio clips.

During the purported conversation on the amount, one person in the audio clip, described as Sanjay Jain in the note sent by OSD Lokesh Sharma, is heard telling the other individual – supposed to be Bhanwarlal – that his seniority and age will be considered.

The individual alleged to be Bhanwarlal also mentions Congress MLA Chetan Dudi, CPM MLA Balwan Poonia and another person, who he describes as “son of Vijaypal-ji”, who he claims will come along.

Congress MLA Vijaypal Mirdha is son of senior party leader Richpal Mirdha.

“And I have told Sahab that you won’t come in the list from Sachin-ji’s end. That will be good. Your matter will be kept a secret. Whatever you want, I will arrange,” the man alleged to be Jain is heard saying in Rajasthani in the audio.

Jain is being questioned by the SOG.

Dismissing the allegations, Bhanwarlal said in a video statement, “My audio, which has been made viral, is fake. The CM is getting fake audios created and sending them to MLAs to pressure them. It is neither my voice nor did I talk to anyone.”

