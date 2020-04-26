Not our job to provide masks: Jharkhand HC raps state government over Covid-19 preparedness

The court also sought to know if the government was aware of the doubling rate of Covid-19 in the state. “The data is not reliable at all. Till Saturday evening, 61 people tested positive out of which two died,” it said. The court also sought to know if the government was aware of the doubling rate of Covid-19 in the state. “The data is not reliable at all. Till Saturday evening, 61 people tested positive out of which two died,” it said.

The Jharkhand High Court on Saturday pulled up the state government over the distribution of face masks amnd hand sanitizers among the court employees, saying they were compelled to produce sanitizers within the premises in order to protect themselves from Covid-19.

Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan also observed that how despite his “clear” instruction not to allow people into his home without wearing masks, corporation employees who work at his residence did not have one.

“…it is not the high court’s job to give them a mask. We should start a production unit at the court. You did not give the court sanitizers, we checked on the internet and manufactured it within the court premises,” he said.

The Chief Justice, who was listening to a public interest litigation, also took note of the ground situation and rapped the government over the lapses in the implementation of various policies amid the nationwide lockdown. The court had earlier sought a response from the government on the steps taken for migrant labourers who were being sent to various districts and whether they were subjected to any medical examination.

The Advocate General pointed out to the Chief Secretary’s response in the form of an affidavit which said that four buses were sent to Pakur and that several people were quarantined.

However, the court said it was “dissatisfied’ by the response as Ranchi Deputy Commissioner, in his order, had mentioned more number of buses than what was mentioned in the Chief Secretary’s affidavit.

“What happened to the others buses, what happened to the people? We are not satisfied at all with the responses of the state. We are not against the government and we are not sitting here to criticise them. We are not a political party. We are just concerned,” Chief Justice Ranjan said.

The Chief Justice also made a reference to a case where an IAS officer was suspended in Bihar for issuing a lockdown pass to a minister. “Where is the show-cause notice… what is the DC’s response… The chief secretary is just trying to evade the situation. There is no clear cut answers by the government on the implementations of the policies,” he said.

The court also discussed a petition on the availability of food for the transgender community. “You (state) are saying that you will feed them, but how will you? Do you have numbers with you? Like how you treat differently abled, how do you treat the transgenders? Do they have ration cards or is there is a column? If not, then this is inhuman,” it said.

The court also sought to know if the government was aware of the doubling rate of Covid-19 in the state. “The data is not reliable at all. Till Saturday evening, 61 people tested positive out of which two died,” it said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd