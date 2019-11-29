Not once does CMP mention backward regions like Marathwada, Vidarbha, north Maharashtra: Fadnavis

CONGRATULATING NEWLY sworn-in chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, former CM Devendra Fadnavis criticised the common minimum programmme (CMP) of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, saying not once did it mention backward regions of the state like Marathwada, Vidarbha and North Maharashtra.

Fadnavis, accompanied by state BJP president Chandrakant Patil, attended the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-formed government at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday.

Fadnavis said, “There are plenty of promises made by the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the CMP. Unfortunately, not once is there a mention of backward regions like Marathwada, Vidarbha and North Maharashtra. I hope the new government will pay attention to the development of these regions as well.”

Congratulations for Uddhav poured in from central as well as state BJP leaders. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was invited, did not attend the function, he sent a note to the new CM: “Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra.”

Union minister Nitin Gadkari also congratulated Uddhav and his council of ministers, as did Patil, saying he was hopeful that the new government will be “guided by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and serve the people of the state”.

In his message, former minister Ashish Shelar said, “Look forward to working together on our Maharashtra development agenda.”