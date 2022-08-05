scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Not okay to disburse relief under SC/ST Act till conviction: HC to UP govt

The court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by one Israr Ahmad and others seeking direction for quashing of the proceedings of sessions trial and chargesheet arising out of a case lodged against them at the Naseerabad police station in Rae Bareli on charges of rioting, criminal intimidation and the SC/ST Act.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
August 5, 2022 11:33:06 pm
Allahabad Court, SC/ST ActThe complainant in the case is a Dalit and the ground for quashing of the proceedings was a compromise between the parties.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has told the Uttar Pradesh government that it would be appropriate to disburse the compensation in cases registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act only on conviction of the accused and not merely filing of FIR and submission of charge-sheet.

“This court is of the view that the taxpayers’ money is being misused in the process. In cases where the complainant has entered into a compromise with the accused for quashing of the proceedings which are quashed by this court in exercise of its power under Section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the state is free to realise the compensation back to the alleged victim,” said Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh in an order dated July 26.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by one Israr Ahmad and others seeking direction for quashing of the proceedings of sessions trial and chargesheet arising out of a case lodged against them at the Naseerabad police station in Rae Bareli on charges of rioting, criminal intimidation and the SC/ST Act.

The complainant in the case is a Dalit and the ground for quashing of the proceedings was a compromise between the parties.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...Premium
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...

The complainant, alleged victim of the offence, submitted that he had entered into a compromise with the opposite parties and he did not wanted the proceedings against the petitioners (accused) to continue.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“This is a classic case where the complainant, being a member of the SC community, lodged an FIR against the accused, who are petitioners and the police after investigating the offence filed charge-sheet. Then the parties entered into a compromise for quashing of the proceedings. In the meantime, the complainant was paid Rs 75,000 as compensation by the state government,” the court observed.

The court was noticing this trend everyday in a large number of cases that after receiving the compensation from the state government, the complainant struck a compromise with the accused for quashing of the proceedings, the bench added.

“Considering the fact that the parties have put their dispute behind and decided to live peacefully by entering into compromise, I find that this case is squarely covered by the judgment rendered by the Supreme Court in Ramawater versus State of Madhya Pradesh (supra). Thus, this petition is allowed (sic),” it said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 11:33:06 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

5

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

Featured Stories

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Who needs media in New India?
Who needs media in New India?
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver
LIVE UPDATES

CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG
Opinion

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement