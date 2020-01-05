Not Netflix number: Amit Shah clears air on CAA toll-free helpline

While addressing a ‘Booth Karyakarta Sammelan’ in Delhi, Amit Shah said that it is the same number which was launched by the BJP to garner support for the Citizenship Amendment Act. While addressing a ‘Booth Karyakarta Sammelan’ in Delhi, Amit Shah said that it is the same number which was launched by the BJP to garner support for the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday rubbished reports that a toll-free launched by the BJP to garner support for the Citizenship Amendment Act was linked to Netflix.

While addressing a ‘Booth Karyakarta Sammelan’ in Delhi, Shah said it is the same number that was launched for people to give missed calls to register their endorsement of the law ahead of its 10-day mass contact drive.

Since Saturday, social media users were sharing the toll-free helpline saying it would activate a six-month free subscription to the video streaming platform Netflix. Interestingly, the number being circulated is the same that BJP had tweeted from its official handle too asking to support CAA.

However, Netflix on Saturday denied it was offering a free subscription. “This is absolutely fake. If you want free Netflix please use someone else’s account like the rest of us,” Netflix tweeted with a whiff of humour.

This is absolutely fake. If you want free Netflix please use someone else’s account like the rest of us. https://t.co/PHhwdA3sEI — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 4, 2020

The BJP has announced a door-to-door campaign as part of its outreach programme on the CAA. As part of this, senior leaders, including party chief and Home Minister Amit Shah and senior ministers, will reach out to people and counter the “misleading campaign by the Opposition” over the new citizenship law.

BJP expects to reach out to 3 crore people with its door-to-door campaign, hold around 1 lakh small meetings across different states and a signature campaign.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App