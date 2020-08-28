Not mandatory to hear the victim for bailable offences under SC/ST Act: Gujarat HC

The court was largely unconvinced by the applicant’s arguments and held that the provisions are mandatory in nature. (File)

Interpreting provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015 (1 of 2016), the Gujarat High Court has held that if an accused under the Act is charged with offences that are bailable, it is not mandatory to grant opportunity of hearing to the victim.

The judgment on August 6, by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice JB Pardiwala, came in a case where a manager of Western Auto Spares in Ahmedabad, Hemal Jain, had challenged the provisions within the Act that stipulates issuance of notice and opportunity to hear victim of SC/ST atrocity crime.

Advocate Virat Popat who was representing Jain, said that an FIR was registered after Jain had “abused an employee of the factory”, and was charged under sections 3(1)(v) and 3(1)(vii) of the Act along with IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation). While Jain was granted bail by a special trial court, he moved HC to challenge the existing provisions that mandate hearing of the victim.

The specific provisions challenged by Jain, dealt with the rights of victims and witnesses under the Act’s Section 15A (3), a victim or his dependent “shall have the right to reasonable, accurate, and timely notice of any Court proceeding”, including any bail proceeding, and the Special Public Prosecutor or the State Government shall inform the victim about any proceedings under this Act.

Section 15A (5) of the Act, which states that a victim or his dependent “shall be entitled to be heard” at any proceeding under this Act, was also challenged. Jain submitted that these two provisions are directory in nature and not mandatory.

The court was largely unconvinced by the applicant’s arguments and held that the provisions are mandatory in nature. It also held that the primary objective of section 15A (3) “is to prevent atrocities upon the members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes” and if a certain provision “enables the victim to appear before the competent court…”, one cannot imply that such a provision is “laying any fetters or unreasonable restrictions on the court…”

This was reasoned by the fact that general principles taken into account for consideration of bail, such as the gravity of the offence, likelihood of tampering with evidence or witnesses, time spent in prison, etc., would continue to be applicable.

“It is true that the accused may not find the presence of the victim before the court very convenient, more particularly, when the accused is seeking bail. However, the principles of law with regard to the grant of bail will remain the same, whether the accused is seeking bail in connection with an offence of murder or any offence under the Atrocities Act,” the judgement stated.

However, for offences qualifying as bailable under Criminal Procedure Code, which attract punishment less than three years, such as Section 4 of the Act (negligence of duty required to be performed by public servant under this Act), the HC adjudged that hearing the victim is not mandatory.

The judgment concluded, “When a person is accused of committing only bailable offence or offences under the Act, it is not mandatory to grant opportunity of hearing to the victim or the dependent as provided under Section 15A(5) of the Act in a proceeding relating to granting bail to such accused. However… the court shall thoroughly verify… that the allegations against the accused disclose commission of only bailable offence or offences under the Act, by him.”

