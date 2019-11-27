Not just PoK, Pakistan was also part of Bharat: Vijay Rupani

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday hailed the abrogation of Article 370 as indicative of the Constitution’s evolution with changing times and suggested that “not only PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir), but Pakistan was also a part of Bharat”. He was addressing a gathering at the Gujarat High Court on Constitution Day.

“The Constitution is evolving with changing times… The Constitution and its Preamble says India that is Bharat. that is not the Bharat given to us by the British (on Independence) but the ‘Akhand Bharat’ prior to their invasion. This means what we know as PoK (Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir), is also part of Bharat. Pakistan is also Bharat… Democracy will prosper only if the Constitution is protected…”

Hinting at the plausible amendments in the Constitution in the coming years, Rupani added, “Many amendments have taken place in the Constitution. Babasaheb Ambedkar pointed out in the Constitution committee that Article 44 talks of common law. I believe that in the coming days, Ambedkar will truly be remembered and the Constitution will be honoured if there is a common law across the country. For all races (ethnicities), for all religions, for all people, a common law… it is necessary.”

Hailing the move of the Prime Minister to dedicate a specific day to the Constitution of India, Governor Acharya Devvrat said that the larger part of the population is still unaware and disconnected from the Constitution. “A reason for that, I believe is, when people are wronged and they move court to seek justice… There are two parties (plaintiff and defendant) and after one or two years, a decision is announced wherein the losing side doesn’t know what section (of a particular act) led to their loss and the winning side doesn’t know which Article led to their victory. justice should be delivered in the mother tongue so that people affected can understand.”

Reminding that one must be mindful of their basic duties, the Governor said, “It is important that we are alert about our rights. But we must also prioritise our duties. Aajkal JNU jaise universities mein ulte seedhe naare chalu ho jaate hai (Today we see all kings of sloganeering in universities like JNU).”

Justice Yatindra Singh, former Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court, mentioned in his address that the 1975 imposition of Emergency was one of the darkest period for judiciary. Senior advocate Mihir Thakore of the Gujarat High Court pointed out that except for a few aberrations, the Supreme Court has continued to protect the Constitution and its ideals.