Not just Jammu, Kashmir: Proposed legislation seeks 2 new divisions in J-K — Chenab and Pir Panjal

The Assembly session is scheduled to begin in Jammu on Friday.

A Private Member’s Bill set to be presented in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly seeks the creation of two new administrative units in the J&K Union Territory — Chenab division and Pir Panjal division.

The Assembly session is scheduled to begin in Jammu on Friday.

PDP legislator Waheed-ur-Rehman Para will present the Private Member’s Bill, titled Jammu and Kashmir Territorial Administrative Reorganisation Bill, 2026. Under the Bill, the proposed Chenab division is to be headquartered in Doda and the Pir Panjal division is to be headquartered in Rajouri.

Currently, there are two administrative divisions in J&K — Kashmir and Jammu. The new Bill proposes that geographical contiguity and terrain, socio-cultural cohesion, administrative convenience and accessibility, and balanced regional development be taken into consideration for the creation of the two new divisions.