Not just Jammu, Kashmir: Proposed legislation seeks 2 new divisions in J-K — Chenab and Pir Panjal

A Private Member’s Bill set to be presented in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly seeks the creation of two new administrative units in the J&K Union Territory — Chenab division and Pir Panjal division.
The Assembly session is scheduled to begin in Jammu on Friday.
PDP legislator Waheed-ur-Rehman Para will present the Private Member’s Bill, titled Jammu and Kashmir Territorial Administrative Reorganisation Bill, 2026. Under the Bill, the proposed Chenab division is to be headquartered in Doda and the Pir Panjal division is to be headquartered in Rajouri.
Currently, there are two administrative divisions in J&K — Kashmir and Jammu. The new Bill proposes that geographical contiguity and terrain, socio-cultural cohesion, administrative convenience and accessibility, and balanced regional development be taken into consideration for the creation of the two new divisions.
Para has said that large geographical areas, mountainous terrain and regional imbalance have “adversely affected administrative efficiency and public service delivery” in J&K. “The absence of a comprehensive statutory framework has resulted in ad-hoc executive reorganisation,” he said.
Detailing the objectives of the Bill, Para said it seeks to provide a “transparent, consultative and legislative mechanism for the creation of new administrative units, including the establishment of Chenab and Pir Panjal divisions, to ensure decentralised governance, equitable development and accessible administration.”
Alongside these new divisions, the Bill also proposes the creation of eight new districts in both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions. Currently, there are 10 revenue districts in these divisions. The Bill also proposes the creation and reorganisation of subdivisions and tehsils within the new divisions based on area, terrain and accessibility.
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He also emphasised that the Bill does not entail any immediate or direct financial liability.
The PDP has previously presented Private Member’s Bills on various subjects, including one seeking to grant land ownership and legal recognition to residents living on public land. However, these have not passed muster in the Assembly owing to the party’s reduced strength.
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More