Not just English, Khasi and Garo languages will be ‘official’ too in Meghalaya

“Our government strongly believes that the state must first accord official status to both the languages... This will send a strong message to the Government of India and further strengthen the case for their inclusion in the Eighth Schedule,” said Sangma.

The Meghalaya cabinet on Thursday announced the indigenous Khasi and Garo languages as the official languages of the state, in addition to English.

Calling the decision “historic”, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced the approval of the Meghalaya Official Languages Ordinance, 2026 by the state cabinet. The move comes amid a long-standing demand for the inclusion of Khasi and Garo – the languages of the state’s two largest tribes – in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution. Currently, all official business in the state is carried out in English.

“With this landmark decision, Khasi and Garo can be used in government communications. In due course, necessary amendments will also be made to relevant acts, including the Meghalaya State Legislature (Continuance of English Language) Act, 1980. Once these amendments are completed, our legislators will be able to speak and debate in Khasi and Garo during assembly sessions, alongside English,” the CM said in a statement.