Not just English, Khasi and Garo languages will be ‘official’ too in Meghalaya

“Our government strongly believes that the state must first accord official status to both the languages... This will send a strong message to the Government of India and further strengthen the case for their inclusion in the Eighth Schedule,” said Sangma.
The Meghalaya cabinet on Thursday announced the indigenous Khasi and Garo languages as the official languages of the state, in addition to English.
Calling the decision “historic”, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced the approval of the Meghalaya Official Languages Ordinance, 2026 by the state cabinet. The move comes amid a long-standing demand for the inclusion of Khasi and Garo – the languages of the state’s two largest tribes – in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution. Currently, all official business in the state is carried out in English.
“With this landmark decision, Khasi and Garo can be used in government communications. In due course, necessary amendments will also be made to relevant acts, including the Meghalaya State Legislature (Continuance of English Language) Act, 1980. Once these amendments are completed, our legislators will be able to speak and debate in Khasi and Garo during assembly sessions, alongside English,” the CM said in a statement.
“Our government strongly believes that the state must first accord official status to both the languages… This will send a strong message to the Government of India and further strengthen the case for their inclusion in the Eighth Schedule,” said Sangma.
He said that detailed rules will be issued regarding which languages will be used in which particular areas and processes, and that English shall continue to function as a “common thread” in communications. This will also pave the way for the use of Khasi and Garo in various examinations, he added. The changes would not be immediate and will take effect once necessary framework is put in place for gradual adoption of these languages, Sangma added.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
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Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts.
Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities.
Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East.
Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for:
Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms.
Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More