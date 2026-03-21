Not just dhakad, he is dhurandhar too: Rajnath’s new praise for Dhami

The Defence Minister said that as Uttarakhand completes 25 years since its formation, the journey has been one of sacrifice, struggle, and development. (Image: @pushkardhami/X)

Commending Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on four years of governance, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that he is not just “dhakad” but a “dhurandhar” leader.

Addressing a gathering in Haldwani as part of the Uttarakhand government’s fourth anniversary programme, Singh paid tribute to the martyrs of Uttarakhand and said that this Devbhoomi has long been a land of faith, spirituality, sages, and ascetics.

Praising the functioning of the Dhami government, he said it is working swiftly with a policy of zero tolerance. “Dhami is not only dhakad, but has now become a dhurandhar,” he said. The BJP has been endearingly calling the CM “dhakad Dhami”.