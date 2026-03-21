Commending Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on four years of governance, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that he is not just “dhakad” but a “dhurandhar” leader.
Addressing a gathering in Haldwani as part of the Uttarakhand government’s fourth anniversary programme, Singh paid tribute to the martyrs of Uttarakhand and said that this Devbhoomi has long been a land of faith, spirituality, sages, and ascetics.
Praising the functioning of the Dhami government, he said it is working swiftly with a policy of zero tolerance. “Dhami is not only dhakad, but has now become a dhurandhar,” he said. The BJP has been endearingly calling the CM “dhakad Dhami”.
The Defence Minister said that as Uttarakhand completes 25 years since its formation, the journey has been one of sacrifice, struggle, and development. He said rapid work is being carried out in sectors such as roads, railways, air connectivity, power capacity expansion, tourism, employment, and skill development.
“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand is making a significant contribution to the country’s development. Despite being a small state, it has achieved notable progress in various sectors,” he said.
Stating that Uttarakhand has achieved several milestones, Singh said the state is the first in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code, calling it a historic step towards social justice. On “illegal infiltration and encroachment”, he said, “Maintaining the sanctity and security of Devbhoomi is essential. Thousands of encroachments have been removed, and strict action is being taken against illegal activities. The Centre and the state are jointly working on the development of border areas, the Vibrant Village scheme, and measures to curb migration,” he said.
He also emphasised that the “youth and water of the hills” should be harnessed for local development, creating employment opportunities and strengthening the local economy.
Aiswarya Raj is a Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, covering Uttarakhand. She brings sound journalistic experience to her role, having started her career at the organisation as a sub-editor with the Delhi city team. She subsequently developed her reporting expertise by covering Gurugram and its neighbouring districts before transitioning to her current role as a resident correspondent in Dehradun. She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) and the University of Kerala.
She has reported on the state politics, governance, environment and wildlife, and gender. Aiswarya has undertaken investigations using the Right to Information Act on law enforcement, public policy and procurement rules in Uttarakhand. She has also attempted narrative journalism on socio-economic matters affecting local communities.
This specific, sustained focus on critical regional news provides the necessary foundation for high trustworthiness and authoritativeness on topics concerning Uttarakhand. ... Read More