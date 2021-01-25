Not inclined to withdraw woman’s plea of rape against Soren: Bombay HC

The woman had approached a metropolitan magistrate's court in 2013, alleging she had been raped by Soren in a hotel in the city.

The Bombay High Court Monday said it was not inclined to allow withdrawal of a petition filed by a woman, who had made rape allegations against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. A petition was filed recently, seeking that instructions be given to provide adequate security and protection to the woman and her family members and that Bandra police be directed to register an FIR based on the rape allegations.

The woman had approached a metropolitan magistrate’s court in 2013, alleging she had been raped by Soren in a hotel in the city. The petition claimed in the same year, she was made to sign an affidavit stating she wanted to withdraw the plea on account of her marriage being fixed. In October 2013, the affidavit and a withdrawal application was filed before the court in Bandra, which allowed it to be withdrawn.

In August last year, the woman said she met with an accident while travelling to Gujarat and said she believed it was done at the instance of the accused. She then approached the High Court, seeking that an FIR be registered.

On Monday, lawyers appearing for the woman again submitted she wants to withdraw the petition filed before the High Court. The division bench of Justices S S Shinde and Manish Pitale said they were not inclined at this stage to accede to the prayer made by the woman to allow her to withdraw her petition. Chief public prosecutor Deepak Thakare also sought time to file a closure report in the case.

Meanwhile, lawyers Satish Maneshinde and Rahul Agarwal representing an organisation called Stree Roshni Trust, sought to intervene in the proceedings, seeking that the petitioner should not be allowed to withdraw the case and it should be decided on merits. The court has posted the matter for hearing on February 18.