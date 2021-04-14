Not in favour of lockdown: Vij as Haryana records biggest single-day jump

On reports about the exodus of migrants following the imposition of curbs and night curfew, the minister reiterated, "No one needs to leave or go anywhere. We are not going to impose lockdown."

A day after the Haryana government imposed a night curfew to check the rising number of Covid-19 cases, and on a day the state recorded the biggest single-day jump of 3,845 new infections, Home Minister Anil Vij ruled out the possibility of lockdown in the state.

“We are not in favour of imposing lockdown. We are not considering this as of now. We want life to go on and at the same time lives should be saved (from coronavirus) and that is possible with strictness,” said Vij.

The state has been witnessing a sharp surge in cases. On Tuesday, it recorded 3,845 new cases pushing the state’s cumulative tally to 3,24,544, while 16 more fatalities took the death toll to 3,298.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (998), Faridabad (417), Karnal (324), Panipat (227), Panchkula (278) and Sonipat (246). Of the latest deaths, three were reported from Karnal, two from Fatehabad and one each from Gurgaon and Faridabad.

The number of active cases in Haryana stands at 24,207. So far, 2,97,039 people have recovered and the state has a recovery rate of 91.53 per cent.

The state now has 317 patients in critical critical out of which 57 are on ventilator support.

Meanwhile, the government made a slight change in night curfew timings, revising it from the existing 9 pm to 5 am to 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect.

“Keeping in view the growing number of coronavirus cases, we have imposed night curfew and taken other steps like imposing restrictions on gatherings,” Vij said.

For indoor gatherings, 50 per cent of hall capacity with a maximum of 200 people is allowed while not more than 500 people are allowed in outdoor gatherings. Not more than 20 people are allowed for a funeral, he added.

He urged people to show the same seriousness in following the guidelines as they had shown last year. “Everyone will have to strictly follow the guidelines. Wearing masks when out of home is a must. People will have to religiously follow all guidelines if we have to check the spread of cases,” he said.

As far as those who work during night shifts are concerned, they can reach their workplace before 9 pm and after 5 am when there are no curfew restrictions, he said.

Vij said that additional chief secretaries of departments of home, health and urban local bodies have been instructed to ensure that people wear masks and follow all other Covid guidelines. He assured that there is sufficient stock of vaccines and all other arrangements are in place to check the spread of the disease.

He added that 45,000 quarantine beds, 11,500 isolation beds, 2,100 ICU beds are available besides a sufficient number of PPE kits and masks, etc. Vij said 70 per cent of total active cases in the state currently are under home isolation and health department teams regularly monitoring them.

So far, 26 lakh people have been vaccinated in the state and a target of inoculating 10 lakh more during the four-day vaccine festival has been set.