Not in favour of giving extra chance for UPSC aspirants: Centre to SC

The Centre on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it was not agreeable to the demand for one more chance to civil service aspirants who exhausted their last opportunity to take the exam in 2020.

The court was hearing a plea which contended that many aspirants had not been able to take last year’s exams due to disruptions on account of the Covid-19 pandemic and therefore should be given one more chance.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju told a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar that no further opportunity can be given to candidates who had their final chance in October last year.

Taking note, the Bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Krishn Murari asked the Centre to say the same in an affidavit. The court will now hear the matter on January 25.