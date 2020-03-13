Not in blood to become chief minister of Tamil Nadu: Rajinikanth

The actor-turned-politician said that he is not keen on becoming the Chief Minister. (Express Photo by Janardhan Koushik) The actor-turned-politician said that he is not keen on becoming the Chief Minister. (Express Photo by Janardhan Koushik)

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Thursday announced that he will never contest elections to become a Chief Minister. His statement came in the wake of reports that he would be launching his party ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, scheduled for May 2021.

Addressing the media in Chennai, Rajinikanth said that it was not in his blood to become the CM, adding that there will be separate leadership for the party and the government in his new outfit. He said his party, with a group of “talented and selfless youngsters”, will form a party council under his leadership with a young Chief Minister.

“Let all youngsters who couldn’t get deserving posts in other parties join us. The remaining strength in the leadership will be filled by retired judges and IAS officers. I will go and knock on their doors to invite them,” he said, adding that he will play the role of a “bridge” to facilitate this process.

He said his own office-bearers opposed him. But, he added, a leader is not someone who would listen to cadres but one who makes his cadres listen. “If I didn’t have the thirst for power at the age of 45 (in 1996, when he first announced a possible foray into politics), I should be a lunatic to have the same at this age. What I want is a political change, like what Anna (DMK founder C N Annadurai) brought to Tamil Nadu (in the 1960s). He captured power, gave opportunity to so many talented youngsters to emerge as leaders,” Rajinikanth said.

Reiterating his 2017 statement, when he said that the “system is not correct”, Rajinikanth said the process for change has to “begin from the people”.

Rajinikanth said that a party launched by him would be fighting “two legends” — a reference to DMK and AIADMK, who “enjoy money and muscle power”.

